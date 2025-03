'He hasn't seen a match this season!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe criticised by 'annoyed' Nice manager after Man Utd co-owner claimed he doesn't get 'excited' watching his Ligue 1 team Nice Manchester United F. Haise Ligue 1 Premier League

Nice boss Franck Haise hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe after the Manchester United co-owner claimed that he doesn't enjoy watching his French club.