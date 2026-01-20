'Let your children make mistakes' - Sir David Beckham speaks out just hours after son Brooklyn's tirade against him and wife Victoria's 'controlling' parenting

Sir David has now been quizzed on his son's social media rant and shared his thoughts. He told CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box on Tuesday: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

Beckham was also asked about living in the full glare of the world's media and how it affects his mental health. When asked whether he prefers living in the United Kingdom or the United States, he answered: "I'm going to have to sit on the fence, I love living in both places. I love my country I love where I grew up but I always wanted to live in America and I love America... I'm lucky that I get to spend a huge amount of time in both places."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!