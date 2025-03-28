'No caller ID!' - Sir Alex Ferguson called Danny Welbeck after scoring extra-time winner for Brighton in FA Cup as striker reveals legendary Man Utd manager 'is still in contact'
Danny Welbeck has revealed that legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson phoned him after his extra-time FA Cup winner for Brighton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Welbeck scores extra-time FA Cup winner
- Gets a call from his ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson
- Brighton striker "still in contact" with Scot