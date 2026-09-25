'We talk about football often!' – Why Mark van Bommel relies heavily on mastermind Simon Mignolet

Addressing Mignolet's growing influence within the Red Devils' camp, Van Bommel praised the value of having a recently retired professional working closely with his coaching staff. The manager emphasized that Mignolet's immediate understanding of modern dressing room dynamics offers invaluable perspective during squad discussions.

While Mignolet avoids direct tactical interference with team selections, his sounding-board role gives Van Bommel a trusted sounding board.

"I am happy that someone with his sporting background is close to me," Van Bommel said. "He has only just retired as a pro, so it is logical that we often talk about football. That can be about certain situations or even discussions we hold with the team."