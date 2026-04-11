Several top-flight clubs from Spain and Italy are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich youngster Julien Yanda, according to Estadio Deportivo.
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Significant interest: Could two top talents be set to leave FC Bayern Munich this summer?
According to the report, the clubs in question are Real Betis, Parma Calcio and US Sassuolo.
According to the report, left-back Yanda is expected to gain match practice, so a loan move is the most likely option for Munich. However, a sale remains possible if Bayern secures a buy-back clause.
The Hamburg-born defender joined Bayern’s youth setup in 2025 from FC St. Pauli and has drawn comparisons with Alphonso Davies thanks to his style of play on the left flank.
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Della Rovere is attracting interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.
According to Bild, Guido Della Rovere is attracting interest from several Italian and German clubs.
The 18-year-old Italian’s contract runs until 2027, having joined Bayern’s academy from Cremonese two years ago for €240,000. He has yet to make his first-team debut, though he was included in Vincent Kompany’s matchday squad for the fixture against Union Berlin at the end of March.
He is a key figure in the club’s Regionalliga reserve team, where he has scored four goals and provided ten assists in 24 appearances. On Friday, however, he was substituted because of injury during the 1-2 loss to Würzburger Kickers, and the club has yet to confirm a diagnosis.