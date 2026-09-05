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'Shut your f**** mouth!' - Armando Broja in X-rated clash with Burnley fan after Bristol City defeat
Tensions boil over at Turf Moor
The atmosphere at Turf Moor reached a breaking point on Saturday evening as Burnley slumped to the bottom of the Championship table. Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City, striker Armando Broja was captured on video engaging in a heated confrontation with a group of supporters. The incident, which took place in the car park area after the final whistle, saw the 24-year-old forward lose his cool after being targeted by vocal criticism regarding his performance and the team’s current predicament.
In footage that has since gone viral across social media platforms, the former Chelsea man appeared to take umbrage at comments suggesting he had failed to deliver since his arrival in Lancashire. As the exchange intensified, Broja was heard defending his record and fitness levels before the situation took an X-rated turn. The striker was filmed firing back at a specific individual, shouting: "Shut your f**** mouth and be respectful."
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Broja defends his Burnley record
Broja, who was signed in August 2025 for a reported fee of £20 million, has found goals hard to come by during his tenure at the club. During the confrontation, the forward seemed to address claims about his consistency and playing time.
He was heard asking the fans: "What have I done?" and responding to accusations of poor form by questioning: "I've been rubbish for a year?" The Albanian international then appeared to reference his lack of recent match action by stating: "I haven’t played for a year!" to justify his current struggles on the pitch.
Broja struggling for rhythm at Burnley
Despite his pedigree as a Premier League-level talent, Broja was only introduced as a second-half substitute by manager Nicky Hayen in the loss to Bristol City. He replaced Andreas Hountondji at the interval but failed to provide the clinical edge required to kill the game off.
Last season, the forward made 26 appearances in all competitions, though he was only trusted with eight starts in the top flight. This lack of rhythm has clearly become a point of contention for both the player and the fans, leading to the explosive scenes witnessed outside the stadium.
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A catastrophic collapse against Bristol City
The incident followed a match that Burnley looked destined to win before a late defensive meltdown. The Clarets had taken the lead in the 56th minute through Aaron Ramsey, but they were unable to hold onto their advantage. The visiting Robins staged a dramatic late turnaround, beginning with an 82nd-minute equaliser when Rob Dickie powered home a header from a corner.
The misery was compounded for the home side in stoppage time as Yu Hirakawa rifled in a winner to secure all three points for Bristol City. The result leaves Burnley winless after five matches, sitting at the foot of the table with a measly two points.
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