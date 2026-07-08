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Shock transfer news as Arsenal to sign Leeds United player who hasn't made a single appearance in over a YEAR
Arteta identifies a market opportunity
According to The Athletic, the Gunners have moved decisively to secure Meslier's services, identifying the Frenchman as a low-risk, high-reward addition to the squad. Having left Leeds United at the end of his contract, the former France youth international brings a wealth of experience, having made 215 appearances across a seven-season stint in West Yorkshire. Meslier will provide experienced cover for current first-choice David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
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A long road back for the Frenchman
Despite his extensive CV, Meslier arrives in north London having spent a significant period in the wilderness. The goalkeeper has not made a competitive appearance since March 2025, when his final outing for Leeds resulted in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City. A drop in form during the 2024-25 Championship campaign saw him lose his spot under Daniel Farke, leading to a year-long absence from the pitch.
However, Arsenal’s coaching staff, including goalkeeping expert Inaki Cana, believe the 26-year-old fits the modern profile required for their system. His ability on the ball was famously highlighted during his early years at Leeds, where he played a pivotal role in their promotion and subsequent Premier League survival under Marcelo Bielsa.
Setford development takes priority
The arrival of Meslier is expected to trigger a developmental move for highly-rated England Under-21 international Tommy Setford. The 20-year-old has caught the eye during his limited senior minutes, most notably maintaining a clean sheet across his two appearances for the club against Preston North End and Wigan Athletic.
Arsenal recognize that Setford needs regular first-team football to continue his progression. By bringing in Meslier to act as a reliable third-choice or cup option, the club can safely sanction a loan move for Setford, ensuring he gains the necessary experience to eventually challenge for a permanent spot in the Gunners’ matchday squad.
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Building a squad for sustained dominance
This move is part of a broader strategy to refine the depth at the Emirates Stadium. Alongside the goalkeeping shake-up, the club is also evaluating several defensive targets as contingency plans for potential departures.
With Arsenal aiming to maintain their Premier League crown while competing in the Champions League, the hierarchy is focused on building a squad of sustained dominance. Meslier’s arrival, pending his medical, ensures that the goalkeeping union remains robust enough to handle the demands of a multi-front campaign without stalling the pathways of the club's youngest talents.
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