Marc-Andre ter StegenGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

A shock move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the cards as Al-Ittihad line up bid to sign Barcelona goalkeeper

BarcelonaMarc-Andre ter StegenAl IttihadTransfersLaLigaSaudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad have shown interest in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

  • Al-Ittihad want to sign Ter Stegen
  • Goalkeeper signed a new deal in August
  • Saudi club struggling this season
