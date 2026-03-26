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Shock Adam Wharton stat sees Declan Rice named as perfect role model - with Crystal Palace midfielder looking to Arsenal & England rival for inspiration
When did Wharton last score a goal?
Classy operator Wharton made his senior debut for home-town club Blackburn as an 18-year-old in August 2022. A little under 18 months later he was taken to Selhurst Park in a transfer package that could eventually be worth £22 million ($29m).
Some 84 fixtures have been graced as a Palace player - winning the FA Cup and Community Shield while also turning out on a continental stage in the Conference League. Having made his senior England debut in 2024 - making that summer’s European Championship squad - he now has three caps to his name.
Positive progress has undoubtedly been made, but Wharton last recorded a goal on January 20, 2024 in a Championship outing for Blackburn against Huddersfield. Given his all-action style of play and willingness to get forward, that two-year drought could be considered something of a surprise.
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Be like Rice: Wharton told to use Arsenal star as inspiration
Asked to explain it during an exclusive interview with GOAL, ex-Palace striker Morrison - speaking via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - said: “He can’t strike a ball properly. When I see him on the edge of the box, I never think he’s going to rocket one into the top corner. So that’s a thing - he’s going to have to add more goals to his game for sure.
“When you look at someone like Declan Rice, who’s got goals and covers the whole pitch - I know they’re different footballers - but I think Adam Wharton needs to add more goals to his game. When I’m looking at him on the edge of the box, he never quite strikes it cleanly enough. So you’re looking at it thinking he’s got so much more to add to his game and to evolve. But he’ll get there because he’s still at a good age.”
Pressed further on the need to use Arsenal and England star Rice as a role model - with his game initially lacking goal output at West Ham - Morrison added: “I think Declan’s the right benchmark. When he goes away with England, those are the sort of players he’s got to be speaking to.
“Rice didn’t have a lot of goals, it’s not until he went to Arsenal that Declan took his game to a whole different level. That might happen to Adam Wharton when he leaves Palace, goes to a big club and adds more goals. They might put him in a different position where he’s driving forward, creating more. So, yeah, he can look to someone like Declan Rice as the benchmark.”
Wharton vs Anderson: Who is the better No.6?
For now, Wharton is being placed in a similar category to Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson - as they compete to fill England’s No.6 spot. Lively debate has been generated online, with Morisson adding his voice to that when being asked which of the ball-manipulating midfielders he rates highest: “That’s a difficult question. I think when they were both picked for England, Wharton was ahead of Anderson at that moment in time. But now I think Anderson’s ahead of Wharton. I think if the World Cup started tomorrow, Thomas Tuchel would play Anderson in that role alongside Declan Rice.
“But for me, I love Adam Wharton. He’s an amazing player - and so is Anderson. The thing Anderson gives you is that he can cover the ground. I think he’s quicker - Adam Wharton’s not the quickest across the ground - but what Wharton is, is a beautiful footballer to watch.
“Anderson’s kind of the complete package at the moment. So I’d probably say at this moment in time, Anderson’s probably ahead of him. But I think in a year or two, I think Wharton will go way above Elliot Anderson. I rate both players highly. But I think Wharton, you know - still got a few things missing in his game - but he’s still young, younger than Anderson. I think he’ll surpass him in a few years for sure.”
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World Cup dream & trophy bid: Big end to the season for Wharton
Wharton and Anderson will be hoping to join Rice in England’s World Cup squad this summer. They both got the nod from Tuchel for friendly clashes with Uruguay and Japan - although Anderson will not figure in the first of those fixtures after forming part of a group that are being allowed to join up late.
Wharton could, as a result, get the opportunity to impress against South American opposition at Wembley Stadium on Friday. He has eight Premier League games left to take in with Palace this season, while also helping them into the Conference League quarter-finals, and will be desperate to open his goal account at some point in the not too distant future.