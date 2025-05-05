Harry Kane Bayern Munich away kit 2025-26Bayern Munich/adidas
Chris Burton

The shirt Harry Kane will lift his first trophy in! Bayern Munich unveil new 2025-26 away kit that will be worn when Vincent Kompany’s side hoist Bundesliga title aloft

Harry Kane has modelled Bayern Munich’s new away kit for 2025-26, with the England international finally breaking his trophy duck in Germany.

  • England captain has claimed first piece of silverware
  • Club legend Muller preparing to part as a free agent
  • New adidas design pays homage to the Allianz Arena
