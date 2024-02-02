Sheffield United Women sack manager Jonathan Morgan over 'information that has come to light' after FA open investigation into Maddy Cusack death

Richard Mills
Jonathan Morgan Sheffield UnitedGetty
Sheffield United

Sheffield United Women have sacked manager Jonathan Morgan after 'new information' surfaced over his conduct before arriving at the club.

  • Sheff Utd sack manager Morgan
  • 'New information' makes role 'untenable'
  • FA investigating Maddy Cusack death

