Sergio Ramos-led investment group FINALLY agrees Sevilla takeover after five months of negotiations

While Ramos and his brother Rene departed the meeting with smiles and thumbs-up gestures, the executive structure for the new era is already taking shape. Marc Boixasa, a seasoned professional with a decade of experience at City Football Group and Al-Hilal, has been identified as the sporting director for the Five Eleven ecosystem. He will be supported by the director of operations, Jesus Zamorano, as the group prepares to implement a modernised administrative framework once the official handover is complete.