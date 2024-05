This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in advanced talks over transfer to 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC Major League SoccerSergio RamosTransfersSevillaReal Madrid MLS expansion side San Diego FC are making a play to sign Spain legend Sergio Ramos ahead of their 2025 debut. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below SDFC targeting Sergio Ramos

Would be the team's DP

Club also want Chucky Lozano Article continues below