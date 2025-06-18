Sergio Busquets was right: Inter Miami are not at the level to compete at the Club World Cup - despite Lionel Messi still defying Father Time

The MLS outfit fell flat in their opening game against Al Ahly, and now face an uphill task to reach the knockout stages

"It’s clear that we’re not at the level to compete in the Club World Cup," Sergio Busquets admitted to DAZN ahead of Inter Miami's opening fixture at the inaugural edition of FIFA's expanded competition in the United States. "But we’ll try to compete in the group, take it game by game, fight, and hopefully move on to the next round, although it’s going to be tough."

Naturally, Busquets' refreshing honesty raised some eyebrows. After all, he is one of four Barcelona legends playing for Miami alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba, while they can count another in head coach Javier Mascherano.

Those five men won a combined total of 10 Club World Cups at Barca, but that was in the previous seven-team format, and they were the favourites to win the trophy on each occasion. In stark contrast, this is Miami's first time competing on the global stage, and they are currently 146th in Opta's rankings of registered professional clubs, which is the ninth-lowest of all 32 teams at this summer's tournament.

It was no surprise, then, that Miami could only muster a 0-0 draw with Egyptian outfit Al Ahly in their opening match. Mascherano's side might even have been beaten in what was meant to be their easiest group game had it not been for the heroics of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Porto and Palmeiras are certainly more likely to exploit the glaring weaknesses in Miami's setup, as it seems Busquets was absolutely right: Miami are out of their depth, and even with a 38-year-old Messi still admirably fighting off Father Time, their maiden Club World Cup campaign is likely to end in disappointment.