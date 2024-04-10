BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Sergio Aguero 2023Getty
Peter Fitzpatrick

Easy money for Sergio Aguero! Man City legend wins clever $10k bet on former club's Champions League clash with Real Madrid inside 14 minutes

Manchester CityReal MadridSergio AgueroReal Madrid vs Manchester CityChampions League

Sergio Aguero bet on over 2.5 goals in Real Madrid vs Manchester City, almost doubling his money after less than a quarter of an hour.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Aguero won $18.9k on game

  • Placed $10k on over 2.5 goals

  • Took to social media to celebrate

Editors' Picks