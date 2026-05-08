(C)Getty images
'Very complete player' - Julian Alvarez would 'fit perfectly' at Barcelona, claims Sergio Aguero
Barca eye Alvarez as Lewandowski replacement
Alvarez has emerged as a primary target for Europe’s elite, with Arsenal said to be among those weighing up a move for the World Cup winner. The Gunners' pursuit is notably influenced by sporting director Andrea Berta, who was directly involved in the deal that originally took the forward to Atletico from Manchester City. However, Barcelona also view him as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski, whose contract expires this summer with no extension in sight, prompting an urgent search for a new talisman at Camp Nou.
- Getty Images
Aguero sees Argentine as 'perfect fit'
Aguero, who famously played for all three of City, Atletico and Barcelona, insists that Alvarez has the specific profile required to thrive in the demanding environment of the Catalan capital. Speaking to Stake, Aguero praised the forward's versatility and unique selflessness. He stated: “Julian would be a good signing for any team today. For Barca obviously everything depends on whether he feels comfortable. There is the player side and the club side. If things go well he’ll be a champion of the Champions League one day.”
Alvarez a rarity among modern strigers, says Aguero
Aguero highlighted that Alvarez offers far more than just goalscoring, noting that his defensive contributions set him apart from other modern strikers. Discussing the potential move, the former City star added: “It’s very difficult for the player there, very complicated. But if Barca are looking at him and he is doing well, he fits perfectly. He loves football and has something not many strikers have: a very dedicated defensive side. Julian is a very complete player.”
- Getty Images
A decision on the horizon
Alvarez currently boasts an impressive record of 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances for Atletico, but a move remains contingent on Barcelona's complex financial situation. With a contract running until 2030, any potential deal would require an offer exceeding €100 million to tempt Diego Simeone into selling his talisman. As the transfer window approaches, the striker must decide between continuing his project in Madrid or entertaining a move to the Premier League with Arsenal.