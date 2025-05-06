Sergino Dest salary: How much does USMNT star earn per week and annually at PSV?

Everything you need to know about Sergino Dest's salary details playing for PSV

USMNT international Sergino Dest currently plays for Eredivisie side PSV, but he initially began his football journey with fierce rivals Ajax.

The American fullback attracted significant attention from top European clubs, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, following a standout breakout season with the Amsterdam giants and he eventually chose to join Barcelona over the German side.

However, he was unable to fulfill the potential many had predicted for him, with loan spells at AC Milan and PSV in the following seasons. In 2024, he signed permanently with PSV on a four-year contract.

Article continues below

In addition to being a regular starter for the Dutch side, Dest also earns a substantial salary, making him one of the top earners at both the club and in the league. But exactly how much does he make?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross