Sell Wrexham after reaching Premier League? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney prediction as success under Hollywood co-owners makes top-flight title winner ‘jealous’
Title winner Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney “will sell the club if they get to the Premier League”.
- Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise
- Have sights locked on reaching top-flight
- Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star is a big fan