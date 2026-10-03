Sebastien Pocognoli targets maiden Scotland victory to spark confidence ahead of North Macedonia clash

The head coach is acutely aware that tactical ideas count for little without the morale boost that only a victory can provide for his dressing room. "For sure, we want to have a first really positive [win] on the pitch," he added. "In terms of ranking, we want this, but I think it's important for the players to have a first win, that everything makes sense because the win makes the joy and the joy gives the freedom on the pitch to make decisions and to accelerate the process. If we have the three points in Slovenia, which I think we deserve, we talk maybe a little bit differently, but it's like this."

A failure to win would leave Pocognoli alongside John Prentice, Berti Vogts, and George Burley as the only Scotland bosses to go winless across their first three matches. Even so, the Scots can take heart from losing just once in their previous seven away matches while remaining unbeaten in their last three meetings with North Macedonia since September 2008.