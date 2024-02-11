Sebastien Haller, what a story! Borussia Dortmund striker scores winner in AFCON final vs Nigeria one year after coming back from cancer scare as Victor Osimhen endures miserable night
Getty
Sebastien Haller secured Ivory Coast their third AFCON title a year on from recovering from cancer in a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Nigeria.
- Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2-1 in comeback win
- Tournament hosts secure third AFCON title
- Haller & Kessie cancel out Troost-Ekong opener