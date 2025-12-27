Despite his struggles for minutes last season, Córdova’s résumé remains impressive. He played a crucial role in Tigres’ Clausura 2023 title, delivering six goals during the Liguilla, including a decisive strike in the second leg of the final against Chivas. That postseason run cemented his reputation as a player capable of rising to the occasion when it matters most.

Toluca sees Córdova as a strategic addition rather than a gamble. His vision, ability to arrive in the box, and experience in high-pressure matches fit perfectly with a squad designed to dominate possession and overwhelm opponents. The club believes his skill set can add a new dimension to an attack already among the most effective in Liga MX.