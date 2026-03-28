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Sean Dyche laughs off Tottenham job rumours as he reveals how fan asked him about replacing Igor Tudor while he drank Guinness in a pub
Tottenham's possible search for a new manager
Dyche is currently out of work after being sacked by Nottingham Forest in February following a scoreless home draw against Wolves, who were bottom of the table in the Premier League. But his record of top-flight survival potentially makes him an attractive proposition for a side currently sitting just one point above the relegation zone. The club is reportedly deliberating to make a change soon, with Tudor having struggled to get the best out of the Spurs players since he took over.
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Dyche dismisses rumours in a pub
Speaking on talkSPORT, Dyche recounted a humorous interaction with a supporter that perfectly illustrated how quickly football rumours can spiral out of control. The 54-year-old was in a pub on Friday, leading many to believe he was in the capital to finalise a deal with Spurs. However, the reality was far more low-key than the internet sleuths suggested. Laughing as he addressed the gossip, Dyche said: “That's brilliant. Honestly, I was in a pub just up the way, near my place I've got down there. And this guy goes: ‘Oh, you're meant to be in talks with Spurs’. And I said: ‘Well, I'm sat next to you having a pint of Guinness - it's unlikely. I said: ‘Unless you work for Spurs, and they’re at The Seven Stars Pub having a pint of Guinness, it's highly unlikely! No, I'm not. I'm with you, mate. And I'm on talkSPORT. That's what I'm doing’.”
Navigating the rumour mill
Despite his humorous dismissal, it is understood that Dyche would be open to the challenge of managing a club of Spurs' stature. However, he admitted that being linked with high-profile jobs is a "tricky situation" to navigate publicly. “You get clickbaited to death, don't you?” Dyche explained when asked how he handles the constant noise. “So no matter what you do, it's a very tricky situation. You’re right to ask for an inside view. When you're the manager, you know you're going to get asked these [questions] at some point, whatever part of your career, if you're doing all right. And you get asked, and then you try and be respectful, because obviously, let's use Tottenham as an example - brilliant club, massive club and all the rest.”
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Alternative options for Spurs
While Dyche remains a popular candidate for a short-term rescue mission, he is not the only name in the frame for the hot seat. Austrian coach Adi Hutter is believed to be high on the shortlist, while former Spurs figures Chris Hughton and Robbie Keane have also been mentioned. Supporters are also keeping a keen eye on Roberto De Zerbi, though the former Brighton boss is reportedly reluctant to take over a team in the midst of a relegation battle mid-season.