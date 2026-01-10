Sean Dyche doesn't mess about! Nottingham Forest boss takes brutal swipe at his own players after FA Cup upset at the hands of Wrexham

Forest found themselves staring down the barrel of defeat in the first half of the game at the Racecourse Group on Friday night when Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone put the Red Dragons 2-0 up after just 40 minutes. After Dyche rang the changes, the Premier League side would respond in the second period and clawed their way back into the contest.

Igor Jesus scored to half the deficit with 25 minutes to play, but the hosts hit back and extended their lead once again through Dominic Hyam on 74 minutes. The Red Dragons, holding a 3-1 advantage at this point, appeared to be cruising to an unexpected victory over their top-flight opposition.

Yet, just two minutes later, Callum Hudson-Odoi pulled one back and then appeared to shatter the Wrexham faithful’s hopes with an 89th-minute equaliser. No goals were added in the extra period to the six scored in regulation time, meaning the tie was sent to a penalty shootout.

The penalties allowed Arthur Okonkwo to step up and be the hero for the Red Dragons. The former Arsenal goalkeeper made two top saves to ensure Forest would be the first Premier League team dumped from the competition. He denied both Jesus and Forest’s record signing Omari Hutchinson from finding the back of the net to put his name up in lights.