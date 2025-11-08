Mainoo, who missed United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday due to injury, had hoped to secure a summer move away from Old Trafford as he looked to garner regular minutes in a World Cup year. The youngster hasn't featured for England since coming on as a substitute against Ireland in the UEFA Nations League last September, however United's failure to bring in a midfielder, despite links with a move for Carlos Baleba, saw the club turn down the 20-year-old's request to leave earlier in the year.

United are expected to bring in a new midfielder in January, with Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson among those on the club's radar, and a new body in the middle of the park would likely see Mainoo depart. And according to SunSport, a source close to McTominay has told Conte to sign Mainoo in the New Year.

"Scott has been to see Conte and told him to get Kobbie. He’s told him all about his strengths and what an outstanding player he is. He knows all about him from his time at United and thinks he would be a great addition to the squad, whether it’s on loan or a permanent deal.

"Kobbie has been brought up the right way at United having been in the academy since he was a little boy. He would fit straight in and give Napoli a boost."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!