Scott McTominay urges Antonio Conte to bring 'outstanding' Man Utd star to Napoli who would 'fit straight in'
McTominay has thrived since leaving United
The 28-year-old was named Serie A MVP for his instrumental role in Napoli's title triumph under Conte last season. McTominay has taken to Italian football like a duck to water and he's not the only former Manchester United star that has caught the eye for Conte's side.
Lukaku, who spent two years with United, was also key for the Partenopei last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists as Napoli pipped Inter to the Scudetto. The Belgian is yet to play for Napoli this season, though this has presented Hojlund with the chance to shine in Italy after the Dane returned to Serie A on a season-long loan.
And McTominay believes that Napoli should pursue a move for Kobbie Mainoo in the New Year as Conte's side challenge for the title once more. Mainoo has struggled for game time this season, registering just 138 minutes of league action, while his only start came in the EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby back in August.
'He would fit straight in'
Mainoo, who missed United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday due to injury, had hoped to secure a summer move away from Old Trafford as he looked to garner regular minutes in a World Cup year. The youngster hasn't featured for England since coming on as a substitute against Ireland in the UEFA Nations League last September, however United's failure to bring in a midfielder, despite links with a move for Carlos Baleba, saw the club turn down the 20-year-old's request to leave earlier in the year.
United are expected to bring in a new midfielder in January, with Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson among those on the club's radar, and a new body in the middle of the park would likely see Mainoo depart. And according to SunSport, a source close to McTominay has told Conte to sign Mainoo in the New Year.
"Scott has been to see Conte and told him to get Kobbie. He’s told him all about his strengths and what an outstanding player he is. He knows all about him from his time at United and thinks he would be a great addition to the squad, whether it’s on loan or a permanent deal.
"Kobbie has been brought up the right way at United having been in the academy since he was a little boy. He would fit straight in and give Napoli a boost."
De Bruyne injury may force Napoli's hand
Napoli signed one central midfielder from the Premier League over the summer as Kevin De Bruyne made the move to Italy after his departure from Manchester City. The experienced Belgian has made an immediate impact for Conte's team but is unlikely to play again this year.
That's because De Bruyne suffered a thigh injury after scoring a penalty in Napoli's 3-1 win over title rivals Inter last month. The 34-year-old has scored four league goals for Napoli following his arrival over the summer.
De Bruyne's injury is likely to force Napoli into the market in January, with Mainoo already an established target for the Serie A giants.
Napoli gunning for top spot
Napoli will hope to reclaim top spot in Serie A on Sunday afternoon as they take on Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara. Conte's side dropped to second in Italy's top tier as AC Milan threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 draw with Parma on Saturday night.
Elsewhere, Roma host Udinese and Inter welcome Lazio to San Siro on Sunday in an incredibly tight Serie A title race. Indeed, just one point separates the top four ahead of the final international break of the year.
