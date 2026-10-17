Napoli face Scott McTominay contract dilemma as midfield star’s future hangs in the balance

McTominay offers a specific threat as a midfielder who regularly arrives late inside the penalty area. His willingness to make forward runs changes the way opposition sides defend against Napoli’s main striker.

A central forward can occupy both opposition centre-backs while McTominay attacks space that deeper defenders cannot cover quickly enough. Replacing him with a possession-oriented midfielder alters those dynamic attacking relationships entirely.

According to the same report, someone behind must secure the ball, deliver the pass, and cover the open space left behind. Preserving an established player maintains built-in chemistry that does not appear on a contract summary.