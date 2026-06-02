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Scott McTominay explains new-found fashion sense and love of long hair since swapping Man Utd for sensational Napoli adventure
Embracing the Italian lifestyle and fashion
Living in Naples has clearly influenced McTominay beyond the pitch, with the midfielder adopting a more refined look and growing out his hair. "I love the clothes here, man. The clothes, the way that people dress, and the fabrics that they use. I've enjoyed getting used to that sort of life of presenting yourself really, really well," he explained in interview with GQ magazine.
The Scotland star has even enlisted a tailor to help him navigate the world of high-end Italian style, opting for a clean aesthetic with fewer logos.
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A new look in the Mediterranean
McTominay's grooming has also seen a shift, as he continues to sport a longer hairstyle that has caught the attention of fans worldwide. "I actually don't know what happened there. I never once thought, 'I'm going to grow this to a certain length.'"
He added: "When I was in Manchester, I changed my hair quite often, whereas now I've found something that I feel comfortable with, and I actually enjoy having longer hair. It's a lot easier, to be honest," he admitted, suggesting that the Mediterranean environment has allowed him to feel more comfortable in his own skin.
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Chasing history with Scotland
As McTominay approaches his 30th birthday, he is determined to savour the upcoming World Cup in North America rather than letting the pressure overwhelm him. "What I want, even in the build-up, is to enjoy every minute," he said. "I don't want to look back when I’m 40 or 50 years old and think, I was too anxious, I was too worked up. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised the career is short. You have to enjoy it."
For Scotland, the goal is simple but ambitious: making it past the group stages for the first time in the nation's history.
Trolling Hojlund and the overhead kick legacy
McTominay is currently preparing to lead Scotland into their first World Cup for 28 years, a feat made possible by his iconic overhead kick against Denmark during qualification. The goal was so legendary that he and Billy Gilmour stuck every picture from that game up on Rasmus Hojlund's locker to remind their Napoli team-mate of Denmark's failure to qualify. McTominay joked that the striker "can't watch the overhead kick anymore" after their relentless training ground banter.
The strike has become such a cultural phenomenon in Scotland that it was even commemorated on a banknote. A mural of the goal also stands tall outside Hampden Park, though McTominay remains modest about the recognition. "I'm extremely grateful for it, but I almost feel a little.. not a sense of embarrassment, but when it's up on the top there, where all the players can see it in training.. my big head up on the side of a building is something that's a little bit surreal to me," he said.