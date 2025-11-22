Getty
Scott McTominay heading back to the Premier League? Manager responds to talk of £60m transfer for Napoli star
McTominay linked with a move back to England
McTominay is in his second season in the Serie A and has enjoyed a purple patch ever since he set foot in Italy last year. The current Serie A Player of the Season had a shaky start to the new season but has now regained form. In the 2025-26 campaign, McTominay has featured in Antonio Conte's starting lineup in nine Serie A matches. He has scored two goals and provided one assist.
Despite being a key member of Conte's side, he has been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League, with recent reports emerging that Everton are keen on signing the midfielder.
Moyes responds to McTominay links
Toffees boss David Moyes, however, quashed the rumours, while questioning the price tag as he told reporters: "Well, I think the reality would be that I'd never talk about other players, but if you're using the word £60m and those sort of numbers, I don't know we're quite at that level yet. Hopefully, we're working towards it. We're trying to build ourselves back up. We've said many times about us trying to get on solid ground again. We've done that with the new owner's new stadium and staying up last year. So we have to try and make sure that we go steady."
Moyes added: "I don't think we'll be shooting for the stars right away, but it might happen. But my gut feel would be to say, No, that wouldn't be where in the market we'd be in. We may do so (buy some big players) this window, but I think everybody mainly knows that January's never a great window. But hey, there's been some really good players bought in January and that helps clubs at different times."
Man Utd want McTominay back at Old Trafford?
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for McTominay as they are ready to spend around £44 million ($58m) to bring back their academy product to Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim desperately wants to sign a new central midfielder in the January transfer window and the Scotland international could be that option.
According to Caught Offside: “There is concrete interest in Scott McTominay. Manchester United would have him back, and keep an eye on Newcastle and Tottenham. Barcelona also view him as someone who could be a good fit for their midfield.”
Will McTominay leave Napoli?
After reinventing himself at Napoli, McTominay has attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Tottenham and Newcastle, potentially leading to a summer 2026 exit. Reports have also claimed that McTominay is considering a Premier League return due to feeling 'suffocated' by the intense fan attention in Naples. However, sources and McTominay's camp have since denied this and Napoli are planning to offer him a contract extension to secure his future.
The midfielder himself has also claimed to be content with his life in Serie A, as he told Sky Sport Italia: "I’m really happy in Naples." And a source close to the player has added: "Scott loves the city, the club and the fans. He feels really good here."
Conte's men will be back in action after the international break on Saturday as they take on Atalanta in an important Serie A clash at home.
