'Three times we were out' - Sarina Wiegman sings praises of Lucy Bronze & Hannah Hampton after heroics save Lionesses in England's Euro 2025 win over Sweden on penalties

Sarina Wiegman hailed Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton after England survived a thrilling Euro 2025 quarter-final against Sweden, winning on penalties following a dramatic comeback. The Lionesses came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 before edging a chaotic shootout 3-2. Wiegman admitted she thought England were out "three times" during the rollercoaster clash.

England win epic quarter-final vs Sweden on penalties

Bronze scores equaliser & winning penalty as Hampton shines

Wiegman braced for elimination three times