'Welcome, our boy Ney!' - Santos president confirms imminent Neymar transfer as he urges Brazil star to 'come back and be happy again' after disastrous Al-Hilal spell
Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has welcomed Neymar back to his boyhood club as the Brazilian returns home after a dismal spell with Al-Hilal.
- Neymar has Al-Hilal contract cancelled
- Heading back to Brazil with Santos
- Club chief wants to see superstar happy again