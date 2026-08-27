Santos chief Alexandre Mattos defends Neymar absence in 3-0 Palmeiras defeat as a matter of 'strategy'

Santos football executive director Mattos moved quickly to dismiss suggestions that the forward was nursing an injury or left out solely due to reservations over the artificial surface at Nubank Parque.

Explaining the club's rotation policy, Mattos told GETV: "Neymar is 1,000% available for Santos at all times. Always. Neymar played against Atletico-MG last year on synthetic turf. He is around 33, 34 years old. We have to manage his workload in certain situations. So, by mutual agreement between the coaching staff and the football board, we felt it was best to rest him. It's a matter of strategy."