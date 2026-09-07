Santiago Canizares calls for radical Mestalla boycott to force Peter Lim into Valencia sale

Delving deeper into the club's demise, Canizares highlighted the incredible loyalty of the fanbase, which he feels is being taken for granted while buyout interest is routinely ignored.

In a video shared by Tiempo de Juego, he continued: "Valencia is wounded; it is mortally wounded. Earlier, during the half-time messages, they were saying that for Peter Lim to leave, there has to be someone who wants to buy Valencia. Valencia is a goldmine of a business, an absolute goldmine. Look at it: forty-odd thousand guys, forty-odd thousand people turn up at Mestalla even though they know they are going to suffer, they are going to be embarrassed. In other words, it has an extraordinary fan base.

"The problem is that Peter Lim hasn't been willing to listen to those who have tried to buy the club. The last attempt was no more than a year ago. So we have a problem, which is how to force Peter Lim to put this club up for sale. The next problem will be who buys it. But how do we get Peter Lim to put this club on the market, get out of our way, and wake us from this nightmare? There is only one way to do it: through social pressure. I know society and the supporters aren't to blame, and they deserve a lot of credit for standing by the team, but that is the only way."

Canizares also expressed regret over the role played by local politicians: "Politicians could have done it by refusing the latest rezoning permit and denying him the huge business opportunity that is the Nou Mestalla, but they chose not to. And only the people can save Valencia, even though it isn't fair - it's not fair to demand that of them."