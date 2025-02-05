San Diego FC unveil their new state of the art Sharp Performance Training Facility in El Cajon

San Diego FCSiddhant LazarSan Diego FC unveil their new state of the art Sharp Performance Training Facility in El CajonMajor League SoccerThe new training facility has five soccer fields and will also be home to the Right to Dream youth soccer academySan Diego FC unveil brand new training facilityFacility is three years in the making, after breaking ground in May 2022Features several amenities on 28 acres of land including youth academyGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below