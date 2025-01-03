Great news for Chelsea! Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel included in Blues squad for winter training camp in Portugal as pair continue to recovery from ACL injuries
Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel will travel to Portugal for Chelsea's winter training camp this month as the pair continue to recovery from ACL injuries.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kerr & Fishel part of Chelsea winter training camp
- Both strikers suffered ACL injuries early in 2024
- Inclusion in trip offers encouragement for returns