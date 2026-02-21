Getty
Sacramento Republic sign MLS veteran midfielder Memo Rodriguez to free agent deal
An impressive pedigree
Rodriguez arrives in Sacramento on an atypical deal, penning a two-year stay in California's capital. He also comes with a solid pedigree. He played 136 times for the Houston Dynamo, and also had stints with LA Galaxy and Austin FC. He notched 51 appearances for Sporting KC before entering free agency in December.
Linking up with other MLS talent
Rodriguez is not the only former MLS player the Republic have gone after this offseason. They announced the signing of Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday morning. He was an All Star in 2019, and won the Supporters' Shield with LAFC that same year. The midfielder has 42 caps for the Canadian national team, last appearing in 2023.
Rebounding from a disappointing 2025
The Republic were among the favorites to win USL last year, but came up short. A second placed finish in the West had them well-placed to push for a xth title in franchise history. However, they were upset by Orange County SC on penalties in the first round of the playoffs.
Long-time captain Rodrigo Lopez retired at the end of the season, while 10 other players left. They are also looking to fill a hole in the front office after General Manager Todd Dunivant took on the top job at MLS's New York City FC.
A long season begins
Sacramento will start their USL season with a home matchup against FC Tulsa on March 7. They have broken ground on a new 15,000 seater stadium, set to open in time for the 2027 season.
