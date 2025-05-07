'Sorry but SACK ARTETA!' - Arsenal fans call for manager's head & rivals take aim at 'full Stoke' tactics as another trophyless season beckons after Champions League semi-final heartbreak at hands of PSG
Arsenal fans are calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked after the Gunners crashed out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
- Arsenal crash out with 2-1 loss to PSG
- End the season without a trophy
- Fans express their anger at Arteta