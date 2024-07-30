Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney pay £3k-a-week more than rivals in transfer bids – with fellow EFL chairman revealing how Wrexham are able to boss market
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been blowing Wrexham’s transfer rivals out of the water by offering £3,000-a-week more to top targets.
- Hollywood co-owners funding ambitious project
- More new recruits acquired in summer window
- Opponents accept big offers are part of the game