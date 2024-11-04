Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s ‘Hollywood ownership’ of Wrexham giving FA Cup & League One opponents added incentive as rivals fill role of ‘every actor who wants to play in the West End’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s presence at Wrexham is giving rivals added incentive as they fill the role of actors dreaming of the “West End”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise
- Become a prized scalp for opponents
- Operating under the brightest of spotlights