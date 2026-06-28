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'A beacon of radiant brilliance' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac bid farewell to legend Paul Mullin as Wrexham confirm striker's contract termination
A Hollywood tribute for a Wrexham icon
The Wrexham co-owners have shared emotional tributes following the confirmation that Mullin is to leave Wrexham after five years in North Wales. The striker, who spearheaded the club's journey from the National League to the Championship, was hailed as a transformative figure for both the team and the local community.
Writing on Instagram, McElhenney expressed his gratitude, stating: "There is no more powerful feeling than the belief that we are a part of something larger than ourselves. It gives us meaning and purpose. It evokes moments of intense gratitude in times of triumph or tragedy because we are never truly alone. There are always people right beside us to pick us up when we fall. But… There are some people, very special people, who are out in front, blazing a trail of radiant light, excellence for the rest of us to follow. Even if we know that their brilliance may not be attainable for us as individuals, their presence alone lifts the collective to unimaginable heights. They make us believe. Thank you @paulmullin12 for becoming that beacon of radiant brilliance for this club and this community. Thank you for showing us what is possible. Thank you for making us all believe."
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Building the Wrexham legend
Mullin arrived at the Racecourse Ground on a free transfer from Cambridge United in 2021, a move that stunned the lower leagues given he had just finished as the League Two top scorer. He quickly rewarded that ambition, netting 110 goals in 172 appearances and being named the club's Player of the Season on a record three occasions. He leaves the club as their ninth-highest goalscorer of all time.
Reynolds added his own heartfelt words to the departure, saying: "Every day at Wrexham, on and off the pitch, Paul set the standard for courage, for tenacity, for humanity. No matter how far down we fell, no matter where we were, we never lost hope because we knew there was a real-life honest-to-goodness super-man on our side, a man who could turn the final minutes of a match into a miracle. He gave hope not just to a team, but to a whole town, and the world. That’s what makes Paul super. @paulmullin12 , I hope you understand how you’ve changed Wrexham and how you’ve changed all of us. I’m honoured to have seen you make the impossible real and forever grateful to you. And I know you’ll never stop fighting for what matters most."
'After everything that I’ve done...'
Despite his status as a hero, the final 18 months of Mullin’s tenure were more difficult. The striker found himself out of favour following a surgery and spent the 2025-26 season away from the club. After a stint at Wigan Athletic was cut short in January, he moved to League One side Bradford City to see out the remainder of the campaign.
Earlier this year, Mullin admitted that the sudden end to starring role for the Red Dragons was difficult to process. He told reporters: "It’s something I’ve found quite challenging over the last 18 months. It was sort out of the blue, after obviously everything that I’ve done and then getting surgery. It sort of ended from there really, which was difficult to take but that's football you know. It's something that I'm never going to accept because of what happened. It was something I found quite tough, as I say, but that's football, you move on."
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A lasting legacy at the Racecourse
Manager Phil Parkinson, who oversaw Mullin's most prolific years, praised the striker's contribution to the club's history. Wrexham achieved unprecedented success during this period, securing three consecutive promotions to reach the Championship. Mullin was one of just 10 players to remain part of the squad through that triple-promotion ascent.
Parkinson said: "I would like to wish Paul all the best. This settlement enables him to take his time and find the right club for him, going forward. It can't be underestimated the role Mulls has played in the story of Wrexham Football Club over the last five years, with so many memorable goals and moments. He'll be a player always remembered and revered by our supporters."