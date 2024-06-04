Ryan Reynolds has Lionel Messi appeal! Fans go wild for Wrexham tickets after Inter Miami misery in MLS as Phil Parkinson makes selection promise for Vancouver Whitecaps friendly
Ryan Reynolds holds the same appeal as Lionel Messi, with fans in Vancouver going wild for Wrexham tickets ahead of a summer friendly date.
- Red Dragons heading to North America
- Canadian supporters will be out in force
- Denied chance to watch Argentine icon