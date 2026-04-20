Ryan Giggs urges Man Utd to give 'unlucky' £72m signing a second chance & delivers verdict on Michael Carrick

The Welshman highlighted how Carrick has managed to implement a more traditional attacking philosophy without having the luxury of signing new players during the winter window. Consecutive victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have restored a sense of optimism among the United faithful that was lacking earlier in the campaign. Giggs believes a full summer of preparation would see further improvements under Carrick's leadership.

"Man United has always been about no player being quicker than the ball, you saw that in little triangle in the City game and that was after just a few days of training," he explained. "Let’s see what he can do with a pre-season and getting the players he wants."