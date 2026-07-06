AFP
'It's April Fools' - Rudi Garcia and Belgium fume as FIFA clears USMNT star Folarin Balogun to face Red Devils
- Getty Images Sport
'We are defending football'
Garcia shared his immediate reaction after learning the news:
"I didn't know that at the World Cup, the 5th of July is actually the first of April - it's April Fools'," Garcia said his prematchday presser.
Garcia stressed he and Belgium's opposition isn't just about their upcoming match, but about holding FIFA to its own rules and standards.
"We're not defending the national team or federation," Garcia said. "We are defending football."
- Getty Images Sport
Belgium's statement in full
Here is Belgium's statement on FIFA's decision:
"The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match on Monday, 6 July at 5:00 p.m. (Seattle time).
FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction.
However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.
Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5:
"If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed."
The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026.
The same rule is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations.
In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."
- Getty Images Sport
'We'll be ready'
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also part of Garcia's press conference and admitted he wishes FIFA would have made this decision sooner.
"Had it been done earlier, we'd have been able to be mentally more prepared perhaps," Courtois said. "It's good that we have another training [still to come on Sunday]...
"But we'll be ready. We'll be on the pitch. They have 11 players, not only Balogun."
- BBC Sport
What comes next?
The United States and Belgium's Round of 16 clash kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
A win for Belgium would see them make the last eight for the first time since 2018, while the U.S. are looking to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
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