Ruben Amorim to call on Eric Cantona, David Beckham and four other Man Utd legends in bid to take squad rebuild to next level
Amorim wants club legends to motivate youngsters
Amorim was given the funds to start his squad rebuild in the summer transfer window, and he bolstered his attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. He also replaced underperforming goalkeeper Andre Onana with Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.
United started slowly, but won three matches in a row in October against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton before playing out two 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.
Amorim wants to keep the team on an upward curve, and is set to bring in club legends Cantona, Beckham, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke for additional help.
'Deep admiration and appreciation'
A source close to Amorim has told The Sun that the Portuguese coach has "a deep admiration and appreciation" for those six United icons and wants them to offer some advice to the younger members of his squad.
The source added: "Throughout his own career, Ruben always loved when former players and legends of the clubs he played for would interact with the team — sharing knowledge, stories, and advice about what it means to represent the club. Coming from Benfica, he understands what real pressure feels like and how to use it to grow — as a man, a player, and now as a leader. He believes these exchanges can help the players make the most of their time at United, both on and off the pitch."
Cantona claims Ratcliffe rejected his help
Earlier this month, in his stage show, An Evening with Eric The King Cantona, the Frenchman claimed that he previously offered his services to United, but was turned down by part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. "I have many other passions and projects, but I thought that for two or three years I could maybe put those to the side and try to give something to this club, which has given everything to me.," he said. "But [Ratcliffe] didn’t seem interested. I did what I had to do, so I don’t feel guilty anymore. I tried my best. Sir Alex Ferguson created a style of beautiful attacking football, which the new owners should have used. Instead, they destroyed it."
United looking to add a new midfielder
After bolstering the team's attack, Amorim now plans to add a new midfielder in the January transfer window. He has reportedly prepared a six-man shortlist of potential midfield options, which includes names like Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Joao Gomes. The Red Devils next face Everton in the Premier League on November 24 at Old Trafford.
