Ruben Amorim set for stunning return to management? Ex-Man Utd boss linked with surprise return to dugout

Ruben Amorim’s time at Manchester United came to an abrupt end in January after a mere 14 months. However, the former Red Devils boss may not remain unemployed for long, as reports in Portugal suggest he is the leading candidate to take over at Benfica. The move would be fraught with tension, given Amorim’s long history with their bitter local rivals, Sporting Lisbon.

The 41-year-old Amorim established himself as one of Europe’s most sought-after managers during his time at Sporting, but his stock plummeted after a disastrous season in England. United slumped to 15th in the Premier League under his leadership and suffered a defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, ultimately leading to his dismissal after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Despite his struggles in Manchester, his reputation in Portugal remains remarkably strong.