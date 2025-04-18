'Only one who can score a header!' - Ruben Amorim reveals tactical masterstroke which led to Man Utd securing stunning late comeback against Lyon as Harry Maguire & Kobbie Mainoo save Red Devils
Ruben Amorim shared his thought process in deploying late scorers Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire up front in Manchester United's comeback over Lyon.
- Mainoo thrives in "short space" despite injuries
- Maguire "only one who can score a header"
- Both players provide late goals out of position