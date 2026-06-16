Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim returns after Man Utd flop! AC Milan appoint Portuguese as head coach - with USMNT star Christian Pulisic getting a new boss at San Siro
AC Milan confirm new head coach
AC Milan have officially announced the appointment of Amorim as the new head coach of their men's first team. Following his dismissal from Manchester United earlier this year, the 41-year-old returns to the dugout to replace Massimiliano Allegri.
According to reports, Amorim has signed an initial two-year contract keeping him at San Siro until 2028, earning a base salary of €3.5 million per season, with performance bonuses tied to Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri have struggled recently, missing out on Europe's premier club competition for two consecutive campaigns. The club have tracked the manager for years, confident that his modern tactical approach will revitalise a squad that includes prominent talents like Pulisic.
- Getty Images Sport
RedBird boss praises modern tactical identity
RedBird Capital Partners managing partner Gerry Cardinale gave the final green light for the deal, expressing his excitement about the fresh direction. Amorim made his name at Sporting CP, where he secured two Portuguese league titles by implementing a highly effective playing style. "We have tracked Rúben for years and his Sporting tenure is extremely impressive and reflects the style of play that we are looking for. He is one of the most prepared and innovative coaches of the new European generation - young, ambitious, and with a modern footballing identity defined by dominating games in possession, a modern pressing system and a clear tactical approach," said Gerry Cardinale. "Rúben believes in high press attacking football with quick transitions that enable greater goal scoring. His philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision, while his leadership qualities and track record in developing players stood out to us. We believe in Rúben and are excited to welcome him to the Club."
Amorim embraces the San Siro challenge
Despite initial plans to take a sabbatical after leaving Old Trafford, the manager could not resist the allure of the seven-time European champions. His swift return also provides significant financial relief for Manchester United, who faced a staggering £16.7m compensation bill. Upon his official unveiling, the Portuguese expressed his deep admiration for the Italian giants. "There are ambitions that stay with you throughout your career, and coaching AC Milan has always been one of mine," said Rúben Amorim. "I know exactly what this Club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colors represent. I can't wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for AC Milan?
Amorim will immediately travel to Italy to begin preparations for the upcoming Serie A and Europa League campaigns alongside his backroom staff. Meanwhile, AC Milan are actively working to appoint a new sporting director, with Markus Krosche and Devin Ozek emerging as primary candidates. Together, the new leadership duo will face the monumental task of rebuilding the squad.