'Frustrated' Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd are still 'far from perfection' & issues clear warning to players
A measured rebound, not a revival
United headed into the international break riding a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, a sequence that featured a statement victory over Liverpool at Anfield. However, two back-to-back draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur have provided a reality check that there is still enough room for improvement and consistency. Reflecting on the team’s progress, Amorim explained that confidence, born from hard-earned results, has been central to recent performances. Yet his frustration simmered beneath the surface when revisiting their most recent league outing against Spurs.
Amorim is cautiously optimistic
In an interview with Stan Sport,Amorim said, "We are playing better, but we are playing better because we have more confidence, and that starts with good results, for example, against Liverpool. We are getting better, but I can share my feeling: when we finished the game against Tottenham and I was coming back to Carrington, I was watching the game and my feeling was frustration, that we are far from perfection. We are far from being the team that can win every game. So I think we have a lot to do."
The United boss, who is now more than a year into one of the most scrutinised managerial spells in Europe, again pushed back against familiar criticism of his 3-4-3 structure. The formation, he argued, is a convenient scapegoat, one that distracts from the real shortcomings.
"I've been saying this for many months, that the formation is not the problem," he claimed. "The formation is the start of something, then it's the dynamic, the confidence, the way we play, how competitive we are. If you look at the games we struggled in this season, it was not about the formation for me. It was the lack of intensity. We need to be perfect in this league to win a lot of games."
Ratcliffe’s support helps, but doesn’t change him
United slumped to a dismal 15th-place finish in the previous Premier League campaign and were branded directionless. Early in this campaign, the pressure returned after an embarrassing League Cup exit to League Two Grimsby Town. It was an upset that revived doubts about his suitability for the job. Yet Amorim has held onto the backing of senior club figures, most notably part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. While the coach acknowledged that Ratcliffe’s public vote of confidence was vital for the club’s wider stability, he insisted that such endorsements have little bearing on his own approach.
"It's always really important, but it's more important for the fans to understand that we have a clear path, and we are going to do everything and continue that path no matter what," he said. "To be honest, it doesn't change much for me, because I'm not worried about losing my job. I always have that feeling. But if you remember when Jim gave that interview, it settled down a lot around the club. The noise changed completely. That was really important for the team, and if it's important for the team, it's important for me."
A legends’ reunion: Cantona, Beckham, Scholes and Co.
As United attempt to build momentum, Amorim is preparing an unconventional move to deepen the club’s cultural grounding. According to sources close to the manager, he intends to bring club icons like Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke into the fold to offer guidance to younger members of the squad.
The source, speaking to The Sun, said: "Throughout his own career, Ruben always loved when former players and legends of the clubs he played for would interact with the team, sharing knowledge, stories, and advice about what it means to represent the club. Coming from Benfica, he understands what real pressure feels like and how to use it to grow, as a man, a player, and now as a leader. He believes these exchanges can help the players make the most of their time at United, both on and off the pitch."
United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, only two points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots. After a season without European football, the push to return to continental competition remains a priority. Their campaign resumes next Monday night at Old Trafford, where they host Everton.
