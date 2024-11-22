AmorimGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Ruben Amorim backed to succeed at Man Utd due to 'aura and personality' difference from 'polite' predecessor Erik ten Hag

Jamie Carragher backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Manchester United due to his "aura and personality" which is different from a "polite" Erik ten Hag.

  • Amorim replaced Ten Hag after a poor run of form
  • Manager to make his bow against Ipswich Town
  • Carragher believes Amorim can turn things around at OT
