Another Amad please! Ruben Amorim identifies key area Man Utd still need to strengthen in the transfer market after being exposed during shock Everton defeat

While United's performances over the past few months will have relieved some of the pressure off Amorim's shoulders, the Portuguese coach has often been criticised for his stubbornness and tactical rigidity. He is using the 3-4-3 formation at United which brought him plenty of success at Sporting CP. The results, however, haven't been replicated at Old Trafford.

Critics have placed the blame on Amorim for forcing his system onto the players he has, rather than tailoring his approach to maximise the resources and profiles available to him. While Amorim continues to place faith in his principles amid an inconsistent run, his counterpart Oliver Glasner has delivered two trophies in the past six months using a similar formation. Glasner has historically been a head coach adept at adapting to the players, having used multiple formations across different clubs he has been in charge of.

"We play in a different way," Amorim asserted. "You can understand that by data. It is hard to explain everything. They are a different club and they are doing things better than us. That is quite simple.

"You don't say that all 4-3-3 teams play in the same way. We play in a different moment, we defend in a different space, we attack in a different way. They are just doing things better than us."

For all the talk and pressure Amorim is faced with, Glasner believes there's a lot of promise in what he is doing at United.

"It's really funny talking about the 3-4-3 system, and I think United have the highest xG in the Premier League for scoring goals," Glasner said. "Their team has changed. Especially in attack. They needed more goals and they invested £200m, buying three players up front. Also, now they have players who can play very intense like [Bryan] Mbeumo.

"For me, it's impressive to see. We compared it [their last meeting] to where they are now. I think their work-rate is much higher than it was last year and then they get the reward."