'We're not allowed to do much' - Ruben Amorim gives bleak Man Utd transfer outlook as head coach insists Red Devils 'don't need a big squad' after Champions League failure
Ruben Amorim has confirmed Manchester United cannot "do much" in the summer transfer window, but insists the club are planning to strengthen.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United missed out on Champions League
- Amorim accepts they will be limited in window
- Insists club will strengthen regardless