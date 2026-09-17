Ruben Amorim questions AC Milan mindset after Europa League disaster against Benfica

The manager’s vision for a dominant, possession-based side was nowhere to be found during a disjointed display. Milan struggled to break down a Benfica side that had rotated nine players from their previous starting XI, highlighting the depth of the issues currently facing the Milanese squad. Amorim noted that his players were often their own worst enemies when in possession of the ball, leading to dangerous turnovers.

"This conversation of my idea is to play football. To do that, we need to play the ball, but we are creating more problems for ourselves when we have the ball than when the opponent has it. We are trying to create the routines to have more possession in the box, we had some in the second half, but we are not creating, we lack creativity near the box," Amorim explained.

"In the first half, when we conceded the goal, we totally lost control of what we were meant to be doing, we wanted to do it all so fast and without quality. If we look at the game, when we have the ball is when we need to be prepared for the danger, because we lose it dangerous situations for our goal."